Home / India News / 5 things to keep in mind while registering on Co-Win for covid-19 vaccine
india news

5 things to keep in mind while registering on Co-Win for covid-19 vaccine

Confirmation details have to be download, rescheduling can be done only before the appointment day.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Rescheduling of an appointment has to be done before the appointment day.

As the second phase of vaccination is going across the country, complaints of technical glitches on Co-Win have been surfacing since March 1. But the health ministry has clarified that the registration process is going on smoothly. The initial hiccups were primarily because there was a huge load on the site and also because many people thought that an app will have to be downloaded.

Here are five things that you must keep in mind while booking an appointment on Co-win

> There is no app for self-registration. The process has to be done on cowin.gov.in website.

> You can add three more people from one mobile number. So, four people can be added using one mobile number.

> Once you book your appointment for vaccination, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details on your mobile number. Apart from that, confirmation details will flash on the screen, which can be downloaded. The confirmation details too should be saved.

> Rescheduling of appointment can be done through Co-Win site, but it has to be done before the vaccination appointment day. Rescheduling can also be done to a vaccination centre in another city if one has to travel.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital

Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state

Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

Centre proposes to take over mine auction, some states oppose

> Many fraudulent apps, links are impersonating the official link. The health ministry has reiterated to not fall for these tricks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP