5 things to keep in mind while registering on Co-Win for covid-19 vaccine

As the second phase of vaccination is going across the country, complaints of technical glitches on Co-Win have been surfacing since March 1. But the health ministry has clarified that the registration process is going on smoothly. The initial hiccups were primarily because there was a huge load on the site and also because many people thought that an app will have to be downloaded.

Here are five things that you must keep in mind while booking an appointment on Co-win

> There is no app for self-registration. The process has to be done on cowin.gov.in website.

> You can add three more people from one mobile number. So, four people can be added using one mobile number.

> Once you book your appointment for vaccination, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details on your mobile number. Apart from that, confirmation details will flash on the screen, which can be downloaded. The confirmation details too should be saved.

> Rescheduling of appointment can be done through Co-Win site, but it has to be done before the vaccination appointment day. Rescheduling can also be done to a vaccination centre in another city if one has to travel.

> Many fraudulent apps, links are impersonating the official link. The health ministry has reiterated to not fall for these tricks.