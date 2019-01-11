5-year-old boy, his 6-year-old cousin die after falling in septic tank at Tarn Taran village

A five-year-old boy and his six-year-old cousin sister were found dead in the septic tank of a house in Ghasitpura village that falls under the Goindwal Sahib police station in Punjab.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the victims — Simarjot Singh and his cousin sister Navreet Kaur — reportedly fell into the tank while playing.

Simarjot’s father Roop Singh said, “My sister Daljit Kaur who lives in Uttar Pradesh, had come to visit us with her daughter Navreet Kaur. On Wednesday, my son Simarjot and Navreet were playing in the street. When they didn’t return, we started searching for them.”

“We found my son’s slippers at our neighbour’s house, where a septic tank was without a lid. Then we spotted my son’s body. Navreet’s body was recovered soon after,” he said.

He said the septic tank was dug up under the Swachh Bharat Mission. “The construction of the tank was incomplete as full grant was yet to come. Had the administration given full grant, the incident wouldn’t have happened.”

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darshan Singh Mann said, “Neither the victims’ family members nor the villagers informed the police about the incident. The bodies had been cremated. Now, I am sending a police team to investigate the matter.”

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 11:56 IST