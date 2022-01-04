50 doctors at Delhi's AIIMS in isolation as Covid-19 cases spiral into hospitals, faculty vacation cancelled

At least 50 doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, have gone into isolation after some tested positive while others showed symptoms of Covid-19.

The hospital has cancelled the remaining duration of winter vacation from January 5 to January 10 for all faculty members and has asked them to join duty ‘with immediate effect', news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Apart from AIIMS, more than 23 doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital, situated right across the road, have also tested positive for the coronavirus over the past one week.

“These are not Omicron cases. Symptoms are mostly minor and no hospitalisation is required for any case. They are all isolating themselves,” said a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has convened a meeting to take stock of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the capital city.

On Monday, Delhi reported as many as 4,099 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 3,194 on the preceding day, which is a rise of 28% in 24 hours. The case positivity rate surged to 6.46% from Sunday's 4.59%. With this, the cumulative case count of Delhi shot up to 14,58,220.

