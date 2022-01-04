6 doctors test Covid positive at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Six resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital’s paediatric department in New Delhi tested Covid-19 positive on Monday. Over the last week, 23 junior doctors at the hospital have tested positive for the virus.

A doctor at the hospital said, “These are not Omicron cases. Symptoms are mostly minor and no hospitalisation is required for any case. They are all isolating themselves.”

Delhi has reported a surge in Covid-19 infections, with the cases rising to 4,099 on Monday.

Health minister Satyendar Jain said over the last few days, 152 people have tested positive for the Omicron variant. “Omicron is now the dominant variant in Delhi; around 81% of cases in Delhi are of the variant. The people arriving at Delhi Airport from abroad are being tested and being sent to isolation facilities if tested positive and are being treated accordingly,” said Jain.

He said the government has made adequate arrangements to handle the surge.

“There is no need to panic. The best way to stop coronavirus is to wear a mask at all times and follow all the Covid appropriate protocol at all times.”

Jain said the hospital occupancy in Delhi is low. “Almost 96% of the Covid beds in Delhi are available and only 4% are occupied. Furthermore, we are preparing over 37 thousand beds additionally in Delhi,” the Delhi government said in a statement on Monday.

