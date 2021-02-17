50 lakh tap water connections provided since Jan 1: Jal Shakti ministry
More than 50 lakh tap water connections have been provided since January 1 and the number has reached to 3.53 crore rural connections since the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The Jal Jeevan Mission announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th August, 2019 with the aim to provide tap water connection to every rural household by 2024 has reached a new milestone by providing 3.53 crore rural household tap water connections," the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.
"Over 50 lakh connections have been provided since 1st January, 2021," the statement added.
As on August 15, 2019, out of 18.93 crore rural households, 3.23 crore (17 per cent) had tap water connections.
"The untiring efforts of states/ UTs helped the Jal Jeevan Mission provide 3.53 crore tap water connections," the statement said.
Further, every family living in 52 districts and 77,000 villages is getting assured tap water supply in their homes. Now 6.76 crore households (35.24 per cent), more than one-third of rural households, are getting potable water through taps.
Goa is the first state in the country to provide 100 per cent tap water connection followed by Telangana.
Potable water supply to water quality-affected habitations is a top priority under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Efforts are made to ensure supply of safe drinking water to all quality-affected villages especially arsenic and fluoride affected rural habitations, the statement added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Veteran Cong leader Captain Satish Sharma passes away in Goa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satellite images show China emptying military camps at border row with India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trinamool Congress expels district leader known to be close to Suvendu Adhikari
- Hossain is among those leaders in Murshidabad who are known to be close to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari. He was earlier in the Congress but switched sides a few years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50 lakh tap water connections provided since Jan 1: Jal Shakti ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India rejects SGPC request for Jatha’s travel to Pak, cites threat to safety
- The Union home ministry said its clearance was mandatory due to restrictions on cross-border travel imposed in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine drive in India: 9 states immunise over 75% health workers
- On other frontline workers, the joint secretary said that 2,664,972 have been given shots of the vaccine as of Wednesday evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 mutant strains: Civil aviation ministry releases updated SOP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam BJP manifesto to seek law that asks couples to disclose religion, income
- Assam goes to polls in April-May and the BJP-led coalition is aiming to return to power with 100 plus seats in the 126-member assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors in Kerala remove whistle stuck in woman's respiratory system for 25 yrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi says middle class burdened due to previous govt's import dependence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM inaugurates airstrip for NCC Air wing cadets' flying training
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh on March 4 to review bilateral ties
- Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen visited India last month for foreign office consultations and India provided two million doses of the Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh under the “Vaccine Maitri” initiative.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi to address top military brass in Gujarat in March
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Centre approves financial powers for top military officers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox