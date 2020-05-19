e-paper
50% staff to attend govt office, HoDs to prepare roster: DoPT

50% staff to attend govt office, HoDs to prepare roster: DoPT

india Updated: May 19, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Monday issued fresh guidelines saying 50% of staff below the deputy secretary level will attend offices on alternate days. It has instructed the department heads to prepare rosters to ensure staggered timings for the junior staffers. Since last month, officers of the deputy secretary rank and above have been attending offices daily.

The DoPT, the Centre’s coordinating agency, had last month allowed only 33% junior staffers to return to work.

The government on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown imposed in late March to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic until May 31. It has also eased curbs on private offices that were previously allowed to function with 33% staff strength while making the wearing of mask mandatory along with social distancing norms.

Officials said the Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Ministry was also planning a work from the home framework for which feedback has been sought from the Union ministries. Extension of the virtual private network has been recommended to section-level officers to make work from home more convenient, they added.

