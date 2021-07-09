Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
50 tourists to be allowed at Uttarakhand's Kempty Falls following Covid violations
50 tourists to be allowed at Uttarakhand’s Kempty Falls following Covid violations

There would be a limit of 50 tourists who would be allowed to bathe at the waterfall for only 30 minutes. After the stipulated time, a hooter would be blown to signal the batch of tourists to come out
By Neeraj Santoshi
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Kempty Fall at Mussoorie. (File photo)

Authorities on Friday said only 50 tourists will be allowed to visit Kempty Falls, about 15 km from Mussoorie in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district, following violations by visitors of Covid-19 precautions at the popular tourist spot. The decision was taken amid much criticism after videos of unmasked tourists violating social distancing norms went viral.

Iva Ashish Srivastava, district magistrate, Tehri Garhwal, said, “From now onwards, there would be a limit of 50 tourists who would be allowed to bathe at the waterfall for only 30 minutes. After the stipulated time, a hooter would be blown to signal the batch of tourists to come out. Once all of the 50 come out, the next batch of 50 would be allowed to go.” Srivastava said police have been directed to set up a check post near the tourist spot. “It would be used to check whether tourists are following the Covid precautions. The administration would ensure strict implementation of the Covid-19 precautions...”

