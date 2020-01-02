e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse

On Thursday, Ashok Ghosh went to meet his father and brother. Ajit Ghosh was not present and there was a foul odour in the house. Ashok Ghosh spotted the decomposing body and immediately informed the police.

Jan 02, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A 52-year-old man spent at least five days with the decomposing corpse of his octogenarian father at South Kolkata’s Behala. (Representative Image)
A 52-year-old man spent at least five days with the decomposing corpse of his octogenarian father at South Kolkata’s Behala. He went missing on Thursday when the matter came to light.

The man, Ajit Ghosh used to stay with his father Rabindranath Ghosh, 85, in a crowded residential area. Ajit’s elder brother Ashok Ghosh, 57, stays in another house in the same block. However, neither the elder brother nor any neighbour came to know about the death of the octogenarian man, said an officer of Behala police station on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, Ashok Ghosh went to meet his father and brother. Ajit Ghosh was not present and there was a foul odour in the house. Ashok Ghosh spotted the decomposing body and immediately informed the police.

After preliminary investigation police found that Rabindranath Ghosh died at least five days ago. He was suffering from tuberculosis.

Although the neighbours claimed that they spotted Ajit Ghosh on Wednesday he could not be traced. Police were trying to locate him.

The incident reminded people of the Robinson Street incident in which Partha De, a 46-year-old software engineer, spent months with the decomposed bodies of his sister and two pet dogs in their south Kolkata house in 2015. The matter came to light when De’s father, who lived in the same apartment, was killed by a mysterious fire and police entered the building.

In another incident in 2018, a 43-year-old man spent three years with the lifeless body of his mother at James Long Sarani in Behala.

