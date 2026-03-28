Man, 2 grandchildren, 8 and 10, run over by speeding Thar in Pataudi

A 52-year-old and his two minor grandchildren were killed after a speeding Mahindra Thar ran them over at Khod village in Haryana’s Pataudi late Friday night, police said. The trio had stepped out for a stroll when the accident occurred around 11 pm on Friday

The deceased were identified as Subhash Khan from Khod, and Ishant Khan (10) and Jaid Khan (8), both from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.

The trio had stepped out for a stroll when the accident occurred around 11 pm on Friday. All three were taken to the community health centre in Pataudi, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

An eyewitness said that the Thar was being driven at high speed. “The Thar ended up getting trapped between a roadside tree and an electric pole. The driver rang someone after which another car reached the spot, in which the driver got in and fled from the spot within minutes without helping the victims,” he said, adding that the entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera near the spot, which police have seized.

A villager said that Ishant and Jaid lived in Bhiwadi and were visiting Subhash, their maternal grandfather. “Subhash had taken the duo to meet his younger brother and was walking back home with both the minors after dinner when they were hit by the Thar,” he said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Pataudi police station Braham Prakash said that the Thar driver was identified and will be arrested soon.

“An FIR under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be registered against the Thar driver as soon as the family members of the deceased persons submit a written complaint against him after reaching from Rajasthan,” he said.

Investigators said that the Thar, bearing a Gurugram registration number, was owned by a man from Inchha Puri, a village neighbouring Khod. However, it was being driven by the owner’s brother-in-law.