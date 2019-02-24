 53rd Mann Ki Baat 2019 live updates: PM pays tribute to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack
LIVE BLOG

By HT Correspondent | Feb 24, 2019 11:06 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 53rd episode of his monthly radio-broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

It will be PM Modi’s second broadcast of Mann Ki Baat in this year.

The Prime Minister through his address on the radio aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis and inform them about the initiatives of the government and seek support in nation building and governance.

Follow live updates here:

11:03 am IST

India united in anger and grief: PM Modi

The entire nation today mourns for the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. The country is united in anger and grief, we feel for the family of CRPF jawans.

10:55 IST

PM Modi to address nation in 53rd episode of Mann Ki Baat

