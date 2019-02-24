53rd Mann Ki Baat 2019 live updates: PM pays tribute to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 53rd episode of his monthly radio-broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

It will be PM Modi’s second broadcast of Mann Ki Baat in this year.

Today’s episode would be Prime Minister’s first radio address since the ghastly Pulwama terror attack which had shocked the entire nation.

The Prime Minister through his address on the radio aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis and inform them about the initiatives of the government and seek support in nation building and governance.

Follow live updates here:

11:03 am IST India united in anger and grief: PM Modi The entire nation today mourns for the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. The country is united in anger and grief, we feel for the family of CRPF jawans.



