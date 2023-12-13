close_game
close_game
News / India News / 54-year-old tribal man killed in tiger attack at Bandipur reserve

54-year-old tribal man killed in tiger attack at Bandipur reserve

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Dec 13, 2023 07:30 AM IST

This incident has raised concerns about the increasing number of tiger attacks in the region, prompting villagers to demand immediate action

A 54-year-old tribal man was killed in a tiger attack at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district, officials said on Tuesday.

The tribal man was attacked by the tiger when he had gone to forests in Bandipur reserve to gather fodder for his sheep, officials said (HT Archives (For representation))
The tribal man was attacked by the tiger when he had gone to forests in Bandipur reserve to gather fodder for his sheep, officials said (HT Archives (For representation))

The incident came to light on Tuesday after the partially eaten body of the man, identified as Basavaiah (officials gave his first name) from Adina Kanive village, was found. Basavaiah had gone to forests to gather fodder for his sheep, officials said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Basavaiah, a tribal, was killed by a tiger. I visited the spot and verified that it was indeed a tiger. The incident occurred on Sunday, and the mutilated body was sent to Gundlupet government hospital for autopsy,” said AB Ramesh Kumar, director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

“Basavaiah was collecting grass in the forest near Adina Valley in Kundukere range of Bandipur. As he stood at the foot of a tree, a tiger emerged and attacked him. The big cat dragged him away and devoured a significant portion of his body,” Ramesh Kumar said.

Basavaiah’s family had filed a complaint with police and forest officials on Monday, after which a joint search operation was launched and Basavaiah’s body was found around 11 am on Tuesday, officials said.

This incident has raised concerns about the increasing number of tiger attacks in the region, prompting villagers to demand immediate action. They demanded that authorities construct a solar fence and a ditch around the forest perimeter to prevent tigers from entering villages. They sought a compensation of 15 lakh for Basavaiah’s family and a government job for one of his dependents.

Villagers residing near the forests have urged the officials to curb animal movements near the villages.

Mysuru and Chamarajanagara districts have witnessed an increase in man-animal conflicts in recent months. On November 24, a tiger killed a 52-year-old woman in Ballurhundi village in Nanjanagudu taluk, triggering protests by villagers. The tiger was later captured and shifted to the animal rehabilitation centre at Mysuru Zoo in Koorgalli.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out