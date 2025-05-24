55-year-old Meerut man nabbed within 24 hours for extortion threat to trader

The Meerut police arrested a 55-year-old man within 24 hours of him allegedly sending threatening letters demanding ₹50 lakh in extortion from a furniture trader, an official said on Friday. The arrested individual has been identified as Naseer Ahmad.(Representational Image/iStock)

The arrested individual has been identified as Naseer Ahmad, a resident of Kabristan ke Paas, Bhumia ka Pul, under the Lisadi Gate police station in Meerut.

The arrest came after trader Fazlurrahman, a resident of Indira Chowk, approached Kotwali police station with a complaint that he had received two threatening letters via speed post demanding ₹50 lakh. The letters warned of dire consequences if he reported the matter to authorities.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Kotwali police station, and an investigation was initiated. Acting on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), a special team was formed under the supervision of the City Superintendent of Police (CSP) and the Kotwali Circle Officer (CO).

Using CCTV footage and local intelligence, police traced the suspect to Khatta Road.

Accused Ahmad is now in custody and is being presented before the court. Police say further investigation is ongoing to determine whether others were involved.

In a similar incident, a case has been registered against three persons recently for allegedly extorting money from a builder by posing as civic officials and threatening action for `illegal construction.'

As per the complainant, the accused posed as officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Lokayukta's office, and claimed that his construction project was illegal.

They allegedly demanded ₹8 lakh from him, threatening that the building would be demolished and he would be booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act otherwise.

The Diva-based builder first paid them ₹20,000 but approached the Mumbra police on Monday.

A First Information Report was registered against Prashant Kadam, Uday Bansode and Amit Patil under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 308(2) (extortion) and 204 (personating a public servant), the official said. Police are trying to track down the accused.

