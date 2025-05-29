580 CAPF companies deployed in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra 2025, the Centre has called for the deployment of 580 companies of the Central Armed Police Force. This will include about 42,000 on-ground CAPF personnel for the annual pilgrimage. The 38-day yatra is set to begin on July 3 and will take place after the terror attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people. (ANI )

Speaking to news agency PTI, official sources stated that 424 companies are being sent to the union territory to ensure a safe yatra route. The companies relocated to the UT during Operation Sindoor will also be relocated.

Sources further stated that the Union Home Ministry has directed CAPF forces to "immediately" move and take position in the union territory.

"The Union home ministry has decided to deploy about 580 CAPF companies for the Amarnath Yatra this time. This includes about 150-160 units already present in the UT," a senior officer told PTI.

The companies have been drawn from "five CAPFs of CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB. Each of these companies have an operational strength of about 70-75 personnel," he added further.

High security due to Pahalgam attack

The high-level security for the yatra comes after the terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.

As per the report, Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to review the security arrangements for the pilgrimage during his visit to Jammu.

Amarnath Yatra to begin July 3

The Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 3 and is set to continue till August 9, 2025.

The 38-day yatra leads to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave housing a naturally formed ice-shivling in the union territory.

Pilgrims can choose between the traditional 48-km route from Pahalgam in the Anantnag district or a shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.