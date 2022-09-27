Home / India News / 580 smugglers arrested in eight months in Tripura, says CM

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 01:59 PM IST

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said the government has carried out massive anti-drug campaigns in the recent past, leading to arrest of more people in drug smuggling cases

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha (ANI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: Over 580 people have been arrested in Tripura this year in connection with 400 drug smuggling cases this year, chief minister Manik Saha told the state assembly on Monday.

In 2021, the corresponding number of people arrested for smuggling contraband items was 690 people in 352 cases. In 2020, 557 people were arrested in 291 cases.

“We have forwarded 19 cases related to Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Tripura Police’s Crime Branch to unearth the drug smugglers and their links with other states of the country,” the chief minister said, underlining that massive anti-drug campaigns have been carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura alliance government.

The chief minister said the government was also carrying out campaigns involving school and college students and encouraging parents to send children addicted to drugs to rehabilitation centres.

