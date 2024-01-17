close_game
News / India News / 597 stations made Divyangjan friendly with lifts, escalators: Railways ministry

597 stations made Divyangjan friendly with lifts, escalators: Railways ministry

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 17, 2024 07:16 PM IST

In December 2023, the Centre issued a draft rule of guidelines that would make train travel easier for the differently enabled if implemented and sought feedback on them from the public and stakeholders

New Delhi: The Union ministry of railways on Wednesday said that 597 railway stations in India now have either lifts or escalators, to facilitate easy movement of the elderly, sick and ‘Divyangjans’ [differently abled persons].

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The Indian railways is committed to making its stations and trains accessible for Divyangjans as part of the government’s ‘Sugamya Bharat Mission’ or ‘Accessible India Campaign’, it said.

“Improvement of amenities, including those for Divyangjans is a continuous process at railway stations,” added the ministry.

The ministry said that the availability of lifts and escalators allows the smooth movement of passengers from one platform to another and improves passenger safety.

Out of the 1,287 escalators installed at 372 railway stations, 1,144 have been installed between April 2014 and 2023, with 128 being installed in 2023 alone, the ministry said. And out of the 1,292 lifts at 497 stations, 1,195 were installed from April 2014 to 2023, and 227 in 2023, it added.

In December 2023, the Centre issued a draft rule of guidelines that would make train travel easier for the differently enabled if implemented and sought feedback on them from the public and stakeholders.

These guidelines include the creation of a dedicated website and mobile app for the differently abled, improved accessibility for signboards and announcements in railway stations, and improved infrastructure such as ramps, handrails and accessible entry and exit points.

