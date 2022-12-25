‘5th largest economy, G20 presidency...’: PM Modi defines India in 2022

Prime Minister on Sunday addressed the country in the 96th edition of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which was also its last episode of 2022. Remembering the various events and highlights of the year, PM Modi said that 2022 was defined by the “strength” of India's citizens and their “cooperation, resolve and expansion of success”.

“In 2022, the strength of the people of the country, their cooperation, their resolve, their expansion of success was so much that it would be difficult to include all of them in 'Mann Ki Baat',” he said.

The prime minister added that the year 2022 was “wonderful” and “inspiring” in multiple ways. “This year India completed 75 years of its independence and ‘Amrit Kal’ started in this year. This year the country caught a new pace, all the countrymen did more than one thing,” he said.

On the occasion of Christmas, PM Modi also extended greetings to the country saying the day marks the remembrance of Jesus Christ's “life and teachings”.

“I extend heartiest Christmas greetings to all of you,” he added.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of the former prime minister's 98th birth anniversary. He said that Vajpayee took India to newer heights in every field, including education, foreign policy and the field of infrastructure.

Referring to the fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in China and several other countries, PM Modi urged people not to loosen their guards and take precautions. He said that wearing masks and washing hands, among other precautionary measures, must be adopted to be safe.

Here are the achievements of India highlighted by PM Modi in ‘Mann ki Baat’:

1. “The achievements of 2022 have created a special place for India in the world. The year meant India achieving the status of the world's fifth biggest economy, it meant India administering 220 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to make a world record.”

2. “[The year] 2022 meant every citizen of India adopting and living the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ model. It meant India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant's welcome. It meant India's rise in Space, Drone and Research sector."

3. “[The year 2022] meant India's success in every field, be it even in the sports sector such as the Commonwealth Games or our women's hockey team's win, our youth showed immense ability.”

4. “Besides all these, 2022 will be remembered for one more reason. That is the extension of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. In order to celebrate the unity and integrity, people organised several events. From Gujarat's Madhavpur Mela to Tamil Nadu's Kashi Tamil Sangaman, these festivals celebrated the myriad colours of unity.”

5. “Who can forget the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrated in August? Those were goosebump-inducing moments for every citizen of India. Commemorating the 75 years of independence, the entire country embraced the Tricolour during this campaign. More than six crore people even sent selfies with the Tricolour. The Amrit Mahotsav will also be celebrated in the same spirit next year also, and will strengthen the foundation of Amrit Kal.”

6. “This year, India has also been entrusted with the responsibility to be the president of G20. I had discussed about this in detail the last time as well. In 2023, we have to take the enthusiasm of G20 to greater heights. We have to make this event, a mass movement.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON