5-yr-old girl died after ‘falling asleep in the car’ in Bengaluru, mother booked for murder 3 months on

Almost three months after a five-year-old girl died in Bengaluru, the mother of the child and her live-in partner have been booked for the alleged murder, police said, news agency PTI reported.

The father grew suspicious after obtaining the post-mortem report and shared it with his sister, a paediatric specialist based in England, which raised further suspicion on the cause of death. (Photo for representation)(PTI)

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Five-year-old Vennela was reportedly found dead on March 25 and a case was registered on June 4 based on a complaint filed at Kadugodi police station by the girl's father against his estranged wife Priyanka and her partner Mohan G on murder and related charges, police officials were quoted as saying, adding that Mohan has been taken into police custody for interrogation. .

Biryani claim and inconsistency in statements

Vennela's father alleged that Priyanka initially said that she had eaten biryani on the night of March 24 after which she fell asleep in the car with the AC on, while Priyanka and Mohan went to a nearby cafe.

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka claimed that Vennela was asleep when they went back home, where she put her to sleep. However, she did not wake up the next morning after which she was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka claimed that Vennela was asleep when they went back home, where she put her to sleep. However, she did not wake up the next morning after which she was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the father grew suspicious after obtaining the post-mortem report and shared it with his sister, a paediatric specialist based in England, which raised further suspicion on the cause of death, officials were quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the father grew suspicious after obtaining the post-mortem report and shared it with his sister, a paediatric specialist based in England, which raised further suspicion on the cause of death, officials were quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He alleged that the accused had killed the child and later attempted to destroy evidence. Dispute in marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that the accused had killed the child and later attempted to destroy evidence. Dispute in marriage {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant married Priyanka in 2007 and had two daughters with her, according to the FIR. He alleged that marital discord developed over the years and that his wife began a relationship with her friend Mohan after reconnecting with him in 2025, as the two were college mates, according to The Times of India.

The complainant claimed that Priyanka later forced him to sign divorce papers and started living with Mohan, with the couple's elder daughter staying with him, their younger daughter, Vennela, living with Priyanka.

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The complainant further claimed that his daughter was being viewed as an obstacle to their relationship and private life. The complainant allegedly grew suspicious after Mohan applied for anticipatory bail after Vennela's death.

The allegations are being probed, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the child's death.

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