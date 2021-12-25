6 including Manipur legislator’s brother held over student’s murder

Six people including the brother of a sitting MLA have been arrested in connection with the murder of a college student in Manipur’s Thoubal district, police said on Saturday.

The arrested men are Thokchom Bishorjit alias Putro Singh, Ningthoujam Panan Singh, Thokchom Sanathoi Singh, Thokchom Henrik, Laishram Biken and Khundongbam Nicky alias Anju Singh, all from Heirok area.

According to the police, Ningthoujam Rohit (21), a Thoubal College student, was killed while his father Premchandra (53) was injured in firing related to pre-poll violence at Heirok Part II village under Heirok Assembly Constituency in the early hours of December 22.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday visited the deceased student’s father who is currently under treatment at a hospital in Imphal.

A Special Investigation Team of the Manipur Police made the arrests based on a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased student at the Heirok police station. The arrested men are likely to be produced before the court soon.

Manipur will go for assembly polls in the early part of 2022 along with the states of Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP candidate Th Radheshyam was elected from Heirok Assembly Constituency.