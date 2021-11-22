6 inmates escape Odisha juvenile home after attacking guard

Six juvenile inmates of an observation home at Berhampur city in Odisha’s Ganjam district escaped early Monday morning after attacking a guard on the premises, officials said.

The inmates also removed a grilled window at the special home for boys, functioning under Berhampur Juvenile Justice Board, to facilitate their escape between 2 and 3 am, they added.

Superintendent of the observation home, Rameswar Rout said a complaint has been lodged with Baidyanathpur police station, however, the escapees had not been located yet.

The house had 116 minor inmates accused of various crimes and this was not the first such incident at the observation home. Earlier in May 2020, 27 minor boys had escaped from the facility after attacking the staff with knives and firewood.

Observation homes are for temporary stay of juveniles in conflict with the law during the pendency of any inquiry against him or her. Children in conflict with law brought under the purview of the Indian Penal Code and other legislations are produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, constituted as per Section 4 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000 and Amendment Act 2006. The apprehended children are normally detained under probation up to 4 months in these facilities.

In Odisha, 16 observation homes including the one in Berhampur are functioning. However, a study by the Centre for Child Rights of National Law School of India, Cuttack in 2015 found several problems with the observation homes in the state. For instance, the dormitories in the Berhampur home housed 58 children in the age group of 10-18 against the maximum capacity of 40. The survey also found that the homes did not maintain mandatory protocols like installation of children suggestion box, display of child protection protocol, weekly food menu chart, formation of children committee, risk management plan etc.

Not just that, it was found that there was no provision for professional counselling and guidance for social mainstreaming of children and no attention was given to individual care plan to address their developmental needs. The report also said that more guards were required to ensure safety and security of children.