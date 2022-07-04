Kullu bus accident: 6 kids among at least 12 killed as bus plunges into gorge

At least a dozen people were killed when a bus they were travelling on skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-metre gorge near Jangla village, about 65 kilometres from district headquarters of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, on Monday morning. Three passengers were injured in the mishap that took place around 8:45am.

The bus was on its way from Shanshar to Sainj and local residents were first to rush to the scene before the arrival of the rescue teams.

Kullu police superintendent Gurdev Chand Sharma said that rescuers including police personnel, firefighters, and home guards, were rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed about the accident. “As per initial information, there were 15 passengers on the bus at the time of the mishap. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.” He added that the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

Eleven passengers, who were aged between 20 and 70, died on the spot. Two of them were from Bihar and one from Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the accident heart-rending and announced ₹2 lakh compensation each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. “In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” the Prime Minister’s Office quoted him as saying. “I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said he was distressed to know about the death of students and other people in the accident and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved families. “My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their children and loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”