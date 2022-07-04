School children among several dead in Kullu bus accident. ‘Heart-rending' - PM

More than a dozen people are reported to have died after a bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Monday morning. Several school children are believed to be among those who have lost their lives. More than 40 people were travelling in the bus, bound for Sainj, according to reports.

Rescue teams were rushed to the site soon after the incident, and those injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

“The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

The bus - run by a private operator - fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am, Kullu deputy commissioner Ashutosh Garg said, news agency PTI reported.

Chief minister Jairam Thakur tweeted: “The entire administration is on the spot, the injured are being taken to the hospital. May god grant peace to those who have died and give strength to affected families. I pray that the accident sees minimum casualties.”

More details are awaited

(With inputs from PTI)

