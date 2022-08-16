6 killed as bus carrying ITBP, J&K Police personnel falls into river

At least six troopers were killed when a bus carrying 37 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel fell into a river at Chandanwari in Pahalgam, around 90km from Srinagar, on Tuesday. The personnel were returning to Srinagar after their deployment for the security of Amarnath Yatra ended.

In a tweet, Jammu & Kashmir Police said some of the wounded were being airlifted to Srinagar’s Army Hospital. Top officers were monitoring the rescue operations and 19 ambulances were pressed into service.

Officials said a high alert was sounded at the Government Medical College Anantnag, where most injured were being treated. They added the bus fell reportedly after its brakes failed. The vehicle was completely damaged.

“Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel,” lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted his condolences. “I send my condolences to the families & colleagues of the brave ITBP jawans killed in an accident in Pahalgam today. A number of ITBP personnel have been injured. I send my best wishes for their speedy & complete recovery.”