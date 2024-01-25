6 Kirti Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras in Republic Day awards list

New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday approved 391 gallantry awards and other decorations for armed forces personnel, with the honours including six Kirti Chakras and 16 Shaurya Chakras, the country’s second and third highest awards for uncommon courage during peacetime, the defence ministry said in a statement on the eve of 75th Republic Day. Indian Air Force personnel during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi (HT Photo)

Three of the Kirti Chakras and two of the Shaurya Chakras will be awarded posthumously. These awards are equivalent to the wartime Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra, respectively.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The Kirti Chakra awardees are Major Digvijay Singh Rawat (21 Para-Special Forces), Major Deependra Vikram Basnet (4 Sikh), Captain Anshuman Singh (Army Medical Corps, 26 Punjab)(Posthumous), Havildar Pawan Kumar Yadav (21 Mahar), Havildar Abdul Majid (9 Para-Special Forces) (Posthumous) and Sepoy Pawan Kumar (Grenadiers, 55 Rashtriya Rifles) (Posthumous).

Also Read: India set to begin delivery of BrahMos missiles to Philippines

The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Major Maneo Francis PF (21 Para-Special Forces), Major Amandeep Jakhar (4 Sikh), Captain MV Pranjal (Signals, 63 Rashtriya Rifles) (Posthumous), Captain Akshat Upadhyay (20 Jat), Naib Subedar Baria Sanjay Kumar Bhamar Sinh (21 Mahar), Havildar Sanjay Kumar (9 Assam Rifles), Rifleman Alok Rao (18 Assam Rifles) (Posthumous) and Parshotam Kumar (Civilian c/o 63 Rashtriya Rifles), Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera (Navy), Wing Commander Shailesh Singh (IAF), Flight Lieutenant Hrishikesh Jayan Karuthedath (IAF), DSP Mohan Lal (J&K Police), ASI Amit Raina (J&K Police), SI Faroz Ahmed Dar (J&K Police) and Constable Varun Singh (J&K Police).

The other gallantry awards include 53 Sena Medals (Gallantry, including seven posthumous, four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), the statement said.

The other awards approved by the President include 31 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 59 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 Yudh Seva Medals, eight Bar to Sena Medals (devotion to duty), 38 Sena Medals (devotion to duty), 10 Nao Sena Medals (devotion to duty), 14 Vayu Sena Medals (devotion to duty), five Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals and 130 Vishisht Seva Medals.

The President also approved 84 Mentioned-in-Despatches to armed forces personnel, including 10 posthumous. The Coast Guard has been awarded one President’s Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service), two Tatrakshak Medals (Gallantry) and three Tatrakshak Medals (Meritorious Service).