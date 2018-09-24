6 labourers injured in early morning blast in Imphal

Six daily labourers were injured when in an explosion in Imphal on Monday morning, police said.

Labourers hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh suffered splinter injuries when a low intensity improvised explosive device blew up near an automobile parts store in Majorkhul at around 5.45 am, said the police. The injured, who were waiting for work, were treated at health care centres and are out of danger.

“An investigation is on,” said a police official.

