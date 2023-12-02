6 policemen suspended for assaulting advocate in Chikkamagaluru

Six police officers,including a sub-inspector, from Chikkamagaluru were suspended on Friday for allegedly assaulting an advocate on Thursday night, police said.

The police intercepted Preetham for not wearing the helmet and then forcibly seized the key from his bike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the Chikkamagaluru district superintendent of police Vikram Amte ordered the suspension of the police officers for assaulting a 28-year-old advocate, named Preetham, and brutally attacking him for riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helment, on the Market Road in the city.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The police intercepted Preetham for not wearing the helmet and then forcibly seized the key from his bike. Despite Preetham’s willingness to pay the fine, a verbal confrontation ensued between him and the officers, during which he questioned the officers for confiscating the key.

After a heated argument, the police took Preetham to the police station, confined him to the computer room and brutally assaulted him. Following the incident, Preetham lodged a complaint alleging that he was even trampled upon during the attack. He is currently undergoing treatment at the district government Mallegowda hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon learning about the incident, lawyers in huge number gathered outside the Chikkamagaluru police station on Thursday and staged a dharna overnight , criticising the police officers involved in the assault.

A case has been registered against six policemen, including the sub-inspector Mahesh Pujari, ASI Ramappa, head constable Guru Prasad , and police constables Shashi, Mahesh and Yuvaraj. “The deputy SP [Shailendra] visited hospital and recorded statement of the victim [Preetham]. Following his report, six policemen were suspended from duty,” Amte told HT. A case has been registered against the suspended cops under sections 307(attempt to murder), 324(causing hurt ), 504 (intentional insult) and 506( threatening with life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and deputy SP is probing the incident and would initiate departmental action, once the probe is over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, on Friday, Chikkamagaluru bar association called for indefinite protest till the accused policemen are arrested.

The state high court also registered a suo-motu complaint in connection with the incident, emphasising the shocking nature of the assault on the victim and instructed the state government to provide information about the action taken in this case. Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and justice Krishna S Dixit expressed displeasure, asserting such incidents should not occur in a civil society.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON