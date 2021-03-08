IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 6 states continue to record spike in Covid cases: Centre
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were identified by the Centre as the six regions that have seen a rise in new cases in the recent weeks.(REUTERS)
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were identified by the Centre as the six regions that have seen a rise in new cases in the recent weeks.(REUTERS)
india news

6 states continue to record spike in Covid cases: Centre

  • The observations from the Union health ministry come a day after the country reported the largest single-day increase in new Covid-19 infections in two months.
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:22 AM IST

At least six states are seeing a strong resurgence of new infections of Covid-19 in recent weeks, the central government said on Sunday, as it deputed high-level teams comprising public health experts to two states of particular concern – Maharashtra and Punjab – to assist local governments in surveillance, control and containment measures.

Government experts pointed out that a reduction in testing, with a “particularly low share of gold-standard RT-PCR tests”, inadequate contact-tracing of positive cases, and uncontrolled gatherings during the wedding season were some of the reasons behind the spike in cases.

The observations from the Union health ministry come a day after the country reported the largest single-day increase in new Covid-19 infections in two months. This abrupt resurgence in cases has brought forth fears of the start of a nationwide second wave of Covid-19 at a time when a new phase of vaccination, which covers the most vulnerable sections of the general public, started a week ago and is only beginning to pick up pace.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were identified by the Centre as the six regions that have seen a rise in new cases in the recent weeks. These six collectively accounted for 84.7% of the 18,711 new daily cases reported on Saturday — the highest single-day increase in cases since January 6.

India’s worst-hit state, Maharashtra, with 2.2 million infections and more than 52,000 deaths, is again reporting the most new infections in the country — the state reported 11,141 new cases on Sunday. It is followed by Kerala, the second worst-hit region with 1.07 million cases, which reported 2,100 new infections and Punjab, which reported 1,051 new cases on Sunday.

A total of 18,643 cases were reported across the country on Sunday, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard. The seven-day average of new cases (also known as the Covid curve) currently is at 16,744, the highest in nearly two months, a statistic that has alarmed experts.

The Centre, meanwhile, deputed high-level teams comprising at least three public health experts to two states – Maharashtra and Punjab – in order to assist local governments in surveillance, control and containment measures.

“The idea behind sending expert teams is to get to the root of why the cases have suddenly seen a surge, and accordingly suggest appropriate measures to control it. So far, it looks like the increase in cases could be due to large gatherings where Covid-19-appropriate behaviour is not observed, especially with the wedding season and a fall in Covid-19 testing,” said a senior government official familiar with the developments, asking not to be named.

Two other regions that are showing an upward trend of new infections, according to the Centre, are Delhi and Haryana. At a high-level meeting held with representatives of eight states and Union Territories on Saturday, the Centre expressed concern regarding nine districts in Delhi, 15 in Haryana, 10 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Odisha, nine in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Uttarakhand, two in Goa, and one in Chandigarh.

Government experts had observed that increase in weekly positivity in these districts appeared largely due to reduced overall testing, with a “particularly low share of real-time reverse polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test”, and inadequate contact tracing of positive cases. They have been directed to increase the share of RT-PCR testing, demarcate containment areas, carry out close contact-tracing of minimum of 20 people per positive case, appropriate clinical management of patients, and be particularly vigilant about any superspreader events.

Experts say increasing Covid-19 vaccination in these high load areas holds the key in breaking the chain of transmission. “This will prevent any sort of second wave. Also, covering the entire vulnerable population fast will take us ahead of the virus,” said Dr Giridhara R Babu, professor and head, life-course epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were identified by the Centre as the six regions that have seen a rise in new cases in the recent weeks.(REUTERS)
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were identified by the Centre as the six regions that have seen a rise in new cases in the recent weeks.(REUTERS)
india news

6 states continue to record spike in Covid cases: Centre

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:22 AM IST
  • The observations from the Union health ministry come a day after the country reported the largest single-day increase in new Covid-19 infections in two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

‘Women are not pleading, they are leading’: Smriti Irani

By Vinod Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:53 AM IST
  • Smriti Irani says, "I’m the only female politician who’s also recognised by her former vocation. I recognise the bias in that."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Another senior official said on condition of anonymity that the second half of the session, which starts on Monday, may run for just two weeks.(PTI)
Another senior official said on condition of anonymity that the second half of the session, which starts on Monday, may run for just two weeks.(PTI)
india news

2nd half of Budget session may be cut short due to state polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:40 AM IST
  • An official said that both Houses could meet at 11 am from the second week following the vaccination of eligible MPs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bodies of the man and his son were found in the house while the bodies of the three woman were found near the house, the official added.
Bodies of the man and his son were found in the house while the bodies of the three woman were found near the house, the official added.
india news

Five of family found dead in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:27 AM IST
  • A suicide note found at the spot said they took the decision because of acute financial distress, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliament in September 2020 approved an Ordinance promulgated in June to improve revenue from the mining sector and the Centre now wants states to carry out these changes too.(REUTERS)
Parliament in September 2020 approved an Ordinance promulgated in June to improve revenue from the mining sector and the Centre now wants states to carry out these changes too.(REUTERS)
india news

Govt plan to take over mine auctions faces opposition from a few states

By Chetan Chauhan, Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Goa
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • The changes have been opposed by some states who see it as another attempt by the Centre to take over mining auctions and impose central rules on a state domain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India must rapidly build and nurture grassroots-based habitat monitoring and governance.(Representational Photo/HT File)
India must rapidly build and nurture grassroots-based habitat monitoring and governance.(Representational Photo/HT File)
india news

India must strive to catch the ecological bus

By Bharati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:16 AM IST
  • A re-invigorated biodiversity management policy is India’s survival strategy. At this point in our development trajectory, we don’t pay any heed to either biodiversity or landscape conservation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satellite image of NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System of forest fires.(Courtesy- NASA)
Satellite image of NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System of forest fires.(Courtesy- NASA)
india news

Early summer, lack of rain spark fires

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:10 AM IST
  • According to Forest Survey of India’s forest fire alert system, there were 2,317 fire points last year between February 26 and March 7, but the figure rose to 53,211 this time after data from the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (SNPP) was taken into account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Selvi at the age of 32 rappelled down blindfolded from a 155 feet high rock mountain in a Tamil Nadu village(Representative Image )
Selvi at the age of 32 rappelled down blindfolded from a 155 feet high rock mountain in a Tamil Nadu village(Representative Image )
india news

Woman, 32, mother of two rappels down 155-feet mountain blindfolded in 58 sec

ANI, Kancheepuram
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The record was entered in the UNICO Book of World Records and was certified by an official adjudicator R. Sivaraman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident took place in Transit Camp Colony of Rudrapur on February 19, 2019, when the boy went missing, Gupta said.(HT file photo)
The incident took place in Transit Camp Colony of Rudrapur on February 19, 2019, when the boy went missing, Gupta said.(HT file photo)
india news

24-yr-old man gets death for rape, murder of 5-yr-old boy

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Special Pocso judge Vijay Laxmi Vihan also awarded four years of imprisonment to the father of the accused and three years to his mother for concealing the crime, Vikas Gupta, special assistant district government counsel, said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A charge sheet against the man was also filed in April 2018, prompting him to approach the Allahabad high court for getting the FIR quashed.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
A charge sheet against the man was also filed in April 2018, prompting him to approach the Allahabad high court for getting the FIR quashed.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Every breach of promise to marry doesn’t mean rape: SC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:05 AM IST
An SC bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah elucidated the legal position while exonerating a 30-year-old man of the rape charge under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Women are not pleading, they’re leading: Smriti Irani

By Vinod Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:57 PM IST
New Delhi: On the eve of the International Women’s Day, union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani spoke to HT on the challenges and opportunities the women have in the country, her role as a minister and the BJP’s battle axe against the Congress
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The state government is taking a series of measures to take women on the path of development and progress," K Chandrasekhar Rao said. (HT File photo)
"The state government is taking a series of measures to take women on the path of development and progress," K Chandrasekhar Rao said. (HT File photo)
india news

Telangana government declares holiday for women employees on Women's Day

ANI, Hyderabad, Telangana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:55 PM IST
"Women are competing with men in all the fields and are excelling. Women, who constitute 50 per cent of the population, would do wonders if they were given a chance," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraickayar died on Sunday(ANI Photo )
Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraickayar died on Sunday(ANI Photo )
india news

APJ Abdul Kalam's brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran passes way at 104

PTI, Rameswaram
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam conveyed condolences over Mohammed Muthu Meeran's demise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander Shaliza Dhami(ANI Photo )
Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander Shaliza Dhami(ANI Photo )
india news

Aircraft doesn't know if man or woman officer is flying it: IAF’s Shaliza Dhami

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:35 PM IST
During the Budget Session in Parliament last month, the government informed that the headcount of women in the military has increased almost three-fold over the last six years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Will hold meeting with Kolkata farmers on March 13: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:22 PM IST
When asked about the stalemate between farmers and the Centre even after more than 100 days, Tikait said that the government, sooner or later, will have to pay heed to farmers' issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP