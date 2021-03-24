6 UP cops injured during raid in Bihar’s Buxar to recover abducted girl

A six-member Uttar Pradesh police team from Gazipur came under attack in Bihar’s Buxar district when they raided a village late Tuesday evening to find a minor girl who was allegedly abducted, police said Wednesday.

The UP police team conducted the raid in Englishpur village after a tip off that the abducted girl was kept as a hostage in the house of one Bhulan Rajbhar.

As soon as the raid started, Rajbhar called his friends and relatives saying there were thieves in his house. A crowd soon gathered and attacked the cops, confined and thrashed them, police said.

Following this, Buxar’s sub divisional police officer (SDPO) K K Singh rushed to the village with reinforcement and rescued them.

Police said that a case was lodged against Rajbhar in Nagsar police station of Gazipur district of UP for abducting a minor girl. According to the FIR, Rajbhar who was residing in his sister’s house at Khadwal village, abducted the minor and took her to his native village.

The SDPO said Rajbhar dodged the Gazipur police team and managed to escape while his family members and accomplices obstructed the cops and also tried to snatch their firearms. Some of them also pelted stones at the policemen. The injured police personnel are undergoing treatment and their condition is now out of danger.

The girl’s brother and mother who had come with the Gazipur police team were also attacked. The girl was not found either.

“They attacked the police team and created a ruckus. Bhulan’s father and women confined the local chowkidar Harendra, mother and brother of abducted girl in their house. They also thrashed them. Soon, the additional force reached there and rescued them. The police have arrested Shivpujan Rajbhar, Tetri Devi, Guriya Devi and Sarita Rajbhar,” said the SDPO.

A case has been lodged against 15 identified and several unknown accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC.

A senior official at the Bihar police headquarters in Patna revealed that the Englishpur village of Buxar district is notorious for attacks on policemen.

In September 2009, villagers attacked a police team when it tried to catch two absconders. On August 11, 2012 they attacked on police team when a contraband smuggler was caught. On May 27, 2020 a Government Railway Police (GRP) team of six men from Chhapra came under attack when they raided a house to arrest train robbers.