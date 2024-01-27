 6 Veer Lachit Sena members held for allegedly assaulting temple guards in Assam | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 6 Veer Lachit Sena members held for allegedly assaulting temple guards in Assam

6 Veer Lachit Sena members held for allegedly assaulting temple guards in Assam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 27, 2024 05:33 PM IST

The temple committee said that the guards were doing their duty when members of Veer Lachit Sena threatened and assaulted them. They also used derogatory remarks against their linguistic identity

Silchar: The Assam police on Saturday arrested six members of the local youth-based political group Veer Lachit Sena for allegedly creating a ruckus at the premises of Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple and assaulting the guards over parking issues.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening. The temple authorities lodged a first information report (FIR) at Guwahati’s Jalukbari police station, following which a case was registered and all accused were arrested.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The arrested include Sena’s Kamrup district committee chief secretary Bikash Axom, vice president Tapan Sarma, and members Matiur Rahman, Rabi Dihingia, Manoj Deka and Bikrant Kalita, police said.

The temple committee said that the guards were doing their duty when members of Veer Lachit Sena threatened and assaulted them. They also used derogatory remarks against their linguistic identity.

Veer Lachit Sena in a statement said they intervened to rescue a local who was being beaten by some people from the Bihari community.

“We had to intervene to rescue the Assamese boy they were torturing. This is our duty. We will stand for the protection of the indigenous people of Assam in future as well,” they said.

Police said the accused have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and they all would be produced before the court after interrogation.

There have been previous complaints against the Veer Lachit Sena over similar acts. During the Durga Puja festival last year, they allegedly removed banners from one of the oldest Puja Pandals in Assam’s Biswanath district.

They also allegedly threatened a close aide of Assam minister Pijush Hazarika.

Criticising their acts, Assam chief minister Himanata Biswa Sarma had said that they roam around in Guwahati city and other parts of the state extorting money from people.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On