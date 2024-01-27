6 Veer Lachit Sena members held for allegedly assaulting temple guards in Assam

Silchar: The Assam police on Saturday arrested six members of the local youth-based political group Veer Lachit Sena for allegedly creating a ruckus at the premises of Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple and assaulting the guards over parking issues. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening. The temple authorities lodged a first information report (FIR) at Guwahati’s Jalukbari police station, following which a case was registered and all accused were arrested.

The arrested include Sena’s Kamrup district committee chief secretary Bikash Axom, vice president Tapan Sarma, and members Matiur Rahman, Rabi Dihingia, Manoj Deka and Bikrant Kalita, police said.

The temple committee said that the guards were doing their duty when members of Veer Lachit Sena threatened and assaulted them. They also used derogatory remarks against their linguistic identity.

Veer Lachit Sena in a statement said they intervened to rescue a local who was being beaten by some people from the Bihari community.

“We had to intervene to rescue the Assamese boy they were torturing. This is our duty. We will stand for the protection of the indigenous people of Assam in future as well,” they said.

Police said the accused have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and they all would be produced before the court after interrogation.

There have been previous complaints against the Veer Lachit Sena over similar acts. During the Durga Puja festival last year, they allegedly removed banners from one of the oldest Puja Pandals in Assam’s Biswanath district.

They also allegedly threatened a close aide of Assam minister Pijush Hazarika.

Criticising their acts, Assam chief minister Himanata Biswa Sarma had said that they roam around in Guwahati city and other parts of the state extorting money from people.