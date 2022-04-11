Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district

The blast in the reactor caused a fire in the factory. The incident took place around 3 am.
Published on Apr 11, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Six workers were killed in a blast which triggered a fire in a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday, officials said. 

The incident took place around 3 am in the unit located in Dahej industrial area, some 235 km from Ahmedabad. The six victims were working near a reactor, which suddenly blew off during solvent distillation process, Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said. 

"The blast in the reactor caused a fire in the factory. All the six persons working near the reactor died. The bodies were later recovered and sent for postmortem. The fire was also brought under control," she said.

No one else was injured in the incident, the official said.

