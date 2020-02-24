6-year-old girl’s body found in Bahraich, rape suspected

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 02:21 IST

A six-year-old girl was found dead early on Sunday from the bushes near Sayyed Salar Masood Ghazi dargah in Bahraich on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim’s family hails from Shravasti and had visiting the dargah.

The girl went missing on Saturday night after her family paid a visit to the dargah, following which the parents lodged a missing complaint. She was found dead the following morning, said police. “On Sunday morning, the family members could not find the girl and approached the police,” said Ajay Pratap, additional Superintendent of Police (City) Bahraich.

“The girl’s body was later found with her throat slit, and several other injury marks which suggest that she was sexually assaulted,” he said. “Investigation is on and the body has been sent for the post mortem.”