60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:23 IST

NEW DELHI: Exactly two months after a violent face-off near Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh brought the latest round of border tensions with China to the fore, the situation along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains tense and unpredictable with the standoff showing no signs of easing even five days after top military commanders agreed to work on an “expeditious, phased and step-wise de-escalation” of the ongoing conflict “on priority,” people familiar with the developments said on Sunday.

“Neither has anything changed on the ground nor is it expected to anytime soon. There has been no disengagement of troops at the friction points or de-escalation of conflict in the region,” one of the persons cited above said on condition of anonymity.

The two months saw hostilities grow between the two armies, aggressive posturing by both sides, multiple rounds of military and diplomatic-level negotiations yielding no breakthrough and tensions spreading to other sectors such as Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at face-off sites and the de-escalation of the conflict may make slow progress because of deep distrust and the continuing Chinese build-up that questions the People’s Liberation Army (PLA’s) intent, as reported by Hindustan Times on July 3.

It is becoming increasingly clear that both armies are likely to hold their positions in the region till the onset of winter (September), said a second person.