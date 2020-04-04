e-paper
Home / India News / 60-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Bikaner, 12 new cases in Rajasthan

60-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Bikaner, 12 new cases in Rajasthan

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health department said the woman was admitted to the government hospital in Bikaner since the last four days and had no travel history.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
A 60-year-old woman who was coronavirus positive, died in Bikaner on Saturday morning even as 12 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Rajasthan, eight of them were Tablighi Jamaat members.

The cumulative positive cases in Rajasthan have now reached 191.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health department said the woman was admitted to the government hospital in Bikaner since the last four days and had no travel history.

“The woman was handicapped and was on a ventilator. She died at 6 am today,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, another eight Tablighi Jamaat members have tested positive, six in Jhunjhunu and two in Churu, said Singh.

Two people tested positive in Banswara. The two were close contacts of a suspect patient who was screened positive but was now confirmed negative, Singh added.

An OPD patient from the Bangar hospital in Bhilwara has also tested positive. Bangar hospital was the epicentre of the coronavirus spread in Bhilwara after two doctors who had symptoms of the Sars-Cov2 virus continued to work in the hospital for several days and, in the process, infected scores of staff and patients.

The break-up of the 191 positive cases is as follows – total positive cases in the state are 121. Apart from this, two Italian nationals had tested positive, 41 Tablighi Jamaatis have tested positive and 27 evacuees from Iran, who are housed in the Army Wellness Centre in Jodhpur, have tested positive.

The total samples received in the state are 8865 of which the total number of negative samples is 8390 while 311 are under process, said Singh.

