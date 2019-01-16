60-year-old woman falls from terrace after monkey attack in UP, dies

A 60-year-old woman died and another was injured Tuesday as they fell from a terrace after being attacked by monkeys in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district, police said.

The incident took place in the district’s Mathura Bazar area, they said.

Savitri Devi was sitting on the terrace with her daughter-in-law Renu when the monkeys attacked them, police said.

As they rushed to save themselves, both fell from the terrace, they said.

Savitri Devi died on the spot while Renu suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 22:57 IST