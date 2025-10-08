Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
60-year-old man trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu's Erode

PTI |
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 03:47 pm IST

The Kadambur Forest Range officials recorded the incident, and the Kadambur police registered a case.

A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here, forest officials said on Wednesday.

While one of the men managed to flee, the elephant trampled Kaliappan to death.(AFP)
According to forest officials, Kaliappan, a labourer, along with his relative Palaniappan, were on their way to the Madheswarm Temple, located inside the Kadambur forest, on Tuesday evening.

When they reached the Guthiyalathurpallam area, a large elephant emerged from the forest and attacked them. While Palaniappan managed to flee, the elephant trampled Kaliappan to death.

Palaniappan informed the villagers about the elephant attack. They rushed to the spot, informed Kadambur Forest Range officials, and took Kaliappan to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital, where he was declared dead.

