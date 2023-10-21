News / India News / 63-year-old Karnataka man dies by suicide over ‘humiliation’ by police, say family

63-year-old Karnataka man dies by suicide over ‘humiliation’ by police, say family

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Oct 21, 2023 06:46 AM IST

The sub-inspector allegedly abused him in front of the mob and seized the bike without filing any official complaint

A senior citizen died by suicide on Friday as a complaint filed by the deceased’s relative said that he was allegedly abused by a sub-inspector (SI) publicly, following an accident in Uttara Kannada district, the family of the deceased said. said.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, a sub-inspector of the Bhatkala town police station publicly abused and humiliated the 63-year-old man, a resident of Mankuli, and also took away the key of his two-wheeler, after the vehicle had hit an auto-rickshaw on Thursday.

The sub-inspector allegedly abused him in front of the mob and seized the bike without filing any official complaint. Unable to bear the humiliation publicly, the man took extreme step after returning home, the complaint said.

The deceased’s brother, alleged that the man had died by suicide due to the abuse by the police. “Even though the auto rickshaw driver had reconciled with my brother over the accident, the SI of the police station mentally tortured and humiliated him,” he told the reporters. The victim also called his family and friends and expressed his sadness over the matter.

“Justice should be given in the case,” the deceased’s brother said. He said the victim was mentally hurt by the SI’s remarks, which prompted him to die by suicide. He said even now, no complaint has been registered regarding the accident but, the man’s bike has been kept at the police station, the victim’s brother added.

“We have received a complaint against the sub inspector, filed by the deceased’s brother,” Uttara Kannada superintendent of police (SP) P Vishnuvardhana told HT, adding that further investigation in underway

Saturday, October 21, 2023
