64-yr-old man raped neighbour’s little daughter in Tripura; arrested: Police

AGARTALA: A 64-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter in Tripura’s Dhalai district, police said on Monday.

Police said that the incident took place on November 11. The girl’s parents filed a complaint the following day.

“The accused was produced in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The investigation is on,” said assistant inspector general Jyotishman Das Chowdhury.

This is the third reported case of rape of a minor in Tripura in the last few weeks.

On October 19, a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped in Unakoti district and a 13-year-old girl was gang-raped in Khowai district on October 26.

Tripura has reported 407 incidents of rape including 26 gang rape in the past two-and-half years, according to the state’s crime statistics.