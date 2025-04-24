65 foreign terrorists from 3 outfits active in J&K, say officials

At least 65 foreign terrorists hailing from three different terror outfits are currently active in Jammu and Kashmir(J&K), security officials said on Wednesday, as the focus of counter-terror operations in the restive region moved to infiltration in the aftermath of the brazen Pahalgam terror attack. The site in Pahalgam on Wednesday where terrorists killed 26 people. (ANI)

Officials said there was a slow but steady uptick in the number of foreign terrorists — the number was 59 in first week of March — and admitted that combatting the infiltration of Pakistan-based terrorists in small groups was a developing new challenge.

The current break-up of the outfits to which these foreign terrorists belong was not available. But according to the last updated record in March 2025, 35 of the 59 foreign terrorists belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, whose proxy organisation The Resistance Front took responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. Another 21 were from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and three from the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Though HM is a Kashmir-based proscribed outfit, the three terrorists are Pakistan residents, show records of security forces.

The government is yet to officially share the details of the Pahalgam attackers, but security agencies believe the gunmen were all foreigners and aided by local terrorists. “LeT has been the most active group in Jammu region. TRF claiming responsibility is just a cover up so that Pakistan’s role does not become apparent. Eyewitnesses have reported 4-6 gunmen. Most have reported 4 men actively engaged in firing,” an official posted in J&K said.

Over the last two years, as terror has struck Jammu repeatedly, infiltration and movement of foreign terrorists has been a major cause of concern for the security forces, said people in the security forces. Currently, the Centre is in the process of initiating 26 different technology –related initiatives, which include anti-drone technology, tunnel identification technology and electronic surveillance.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who visited a border outpost in Jammu on April 7, told jawans that two models of electronic surveillance systems have been developed for deployment on the border. After their installation across the entire border, soldiers will find it much easier to receive information and respond immediately.

“Infiltration has been a major issue. Last year, MHA changed the BSF chief abruptly and prematurely repatriated him back to his cadre. In July last year, a major meeting chaired by army chief along with chiefs of all agencies was also held just to find ways to plug infiltration and counter terror measures. Number of boots on ground are being increase,” said a senior security force officer.

In December 2024, two battalions of the Border Security Force were moved to Jammu. Last week, the Union home ministry also approved the raising of the Central Reserve Police Force’s COBRA one battalion, which will be posted in Jammu to deal with counter infiltrators.

The National Investigation Agency is specifically probing a case against those helping foreign terrorists infiltrate into the country by providing logistical support. In October 2024, NIA filed a case following numerous incidents of infiltration and Pakistan-trained terrorists attacking civilians and security forces in Jammu. Last month, the agency also conducted raids at the houses of suspected overground workers in border villagers.