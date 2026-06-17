6-year-old boy kidnapped, thrown into canal alive in Meerut; accused was in relationship with his mother

According to police, on Tuesday around 11 am, the child returned home after riding his bicycle. He kept it inside the house and then went out again to play. Investigators believe that shortly after this, a white WagonR car entered the area and he was allegedly lured into the vehicle and taken away.

The victim had come to Bahsuma to spend his holidays with family. His father, Gursevak Singh, works at a private company in Saudi Arabia , while his mother had brought him from Patiala , where he was studying and living with his aunt. The child had been staying in Bahsuma for about a week before the incident.

A six-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and thrown alive into a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused, Arpit Parashar, who was allegedly in a relationship with the child’s mother.

When the boy didn’t return home, his grandmother, Baljinder Kaur, started looking for him. As hours passed with no sign of the child, the family reached out to relatives and neighbours, but no one had any information. Around 6 pm, they finally informed the police.

CCTV footage leads to breakthrough Police checked CCTV footage from the area and nearby locations. The footage reportedly showed a white car entering the village around the time the child went missing.

On Wednesday morning, police arrested Parashar, 27, a private bank employee. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to kidnapping the child and throwing him into a canal.

Police said he had been in a relationship with the child’s mother for the past five to six years, which had led to personal disputes.

Body found After the confession, police teams along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out a search operation in the canal. After several hours, the child’s body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon, nearly 25 hours after he went missing.

Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Kumar said the accused admitted to taking the child and dumping him in the canal.