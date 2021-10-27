Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 7 booked, 4 in custody of UP Police for celebrating Pak's WC win against India: CMO
india news

7 booked, 4 in custody of UP Police for celebrating Pak's WC win against India: CMO

A statement shared by the chief minister’s office said the action was taken against individuals for raising pro-Pakistan slogans or celebrating the team’s win in the T20 World Cup match that was held on October 24.
Representational image.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 06:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked seven persons from five districts and taken four others into custody for allegedly either raising pro-Pakistan slogans or celebrating the team’s win against their Indian counterparts in the T20 World Cup match that was held on October 24.

The statement was shared by the chief minister’s office in the state on Wednesday.

According to the statements, charges were levelled against under several sections, including 504/506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66 (F) of the Information Technology Act.

RELATED STORIES

The Yogi Adityanath government’s statement came amid reports of penal actions being taken against similar celebrations in other parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Also read | J&K Police file two UAPA cases for ‘celebrating’ Pakistan’s win in World Cup

While the Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered two first information reports (FIRs) under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against students of two medical colleges in Srinagar for allegedly indulging in celebration of the Pakistan team’s win, in Rajasthan, a school teacher was expelled after her WhatsApp status over the match went viral on social media.

The cases in J&K were filed after a few videos on social media claimed that people in Kashmir celebrated Pakistan’s win and also raised slogans after the match. Two celebratory videos, allegedly of MBBS students in two medical institutions in Srinagar, also went viral across social media platforms.

The teacher of the privately run school in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Nafeesa Attari, had put up a picture of Pakistani cricketers from the match, with the caption “Jeeeet gayeeee… We wonnn", following which she was terminated by the school management. She later issued an apology via a video message. 

A case has also been lodged against the teacher under Section 153 of the IPC for provocation with intent to cause riot. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh police
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

West Bengal allows green crackers on Kali Puja and Chhath; PIL seeks blanket ban

‘Political expediency’: BJD legislator critiques his boss Naveen Patnaik actions

Snap is about more immersive, personalised experiences: Murphy

Another night in jail for Aryan Khan as court adjourns hearing till tomorrow
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP