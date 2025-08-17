Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
7 charred to death after car collision in Gujarat's Surendranagar

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 17, 2025 06:27 pm IST

Local reports further added that locals, police and a 108 team rushed to the spot to start rescue operations.

At least seven people have been killed in a car accident in Surendranagar district of Gujarat on Sunday, police officials told PTI.

As per PTI news agency, the accident resulted in a traffic jam on the highway. (Screengrab)(X/@PTI)
The accident occurred after a Swift Dzire collided with a Tata Harrier car on Sunday, according to local reports.

They further said that locals, police and a 108 team rushed to the spot to start rescue operations.

"Seven persons travelling in the car were burnt alive while three in the SUV escaped with minor injuries following the incident near Dedadara village at around 3:30 PM," said Vadhvan police station inspector, PB Jadeja.

As per PTI news agency, the accident resulted in a traffic jam on the highway.

This is a developing story...

