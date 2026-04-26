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7 crore gold loan fraud exposed at Canara Bank branch in Maharashtra; two arrested

The irregularities were detected recently during the routine quarterly revaluation of gold loan packets kept at the bank.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 01:12 pm IST
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An alleged fraud of 7.31 crore involving theft of ornaments from gold loan accounts and their replacement with fake jewellery has come to light at a Canara Bank branch in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Sunday.

In Canara Bank’s Jalna branch, gold loan ornaments were reportedly stolen and replaced with fake jewellery. (REUTERS)

Two persons have been arrested in this connection and a case has been registered against the nationalised bank's Badnapur branch manager, another officer and a gold appraiser, they said.

The irregularities were detected recently during the routine quarterly revaluation of gold loan packets kept at the bank.

On April 22, officials found several packets containing fake gold. An investigation showed that 22 gold loan packets contained fake jewellery of 3.79 crore. Additionally, 30 packets of gold valued at 3.52 crore were missing from the strong room, an official from Badnapur police station said.

The CCTV footage analysis of April 23 showed a bank officer allegedly stealing gold packets from the strong room and concealing them, he said.

According to the police, the branch manager allegedly violated security protocols by allowing the officer access to the strong room alone, showing negligence in duty.

 
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