7 killed as bus runs over Vaishno Devi pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:41 IST

Seven pilgrims sleeping on a pavement in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr were killed Friday morning after a bus ran over them. The accident happened near Gandhi ghat close to river Ganga.

The dead, including four women and 3 minor girls, were returning to Hathras Janpad after a pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

The pilgrims were from a group of 56 that had started from their village Mohanpura on October 3. On their way back, the driver stopped the bus at Gandhi ghat near Agra-Moradabad highway around 2.50 am Friday morning to take rest.

The deceased got off the bus to sleep on the pavement and at around 4 am a speeding bus crushed them. All seven died on the spot, say police. Among the dead were three members of family. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and probe has started, cops said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 08:17 IST