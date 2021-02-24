Home / India News / 7 killed as oil tanker collides with car on Yamuna Expressway
7 killed as oil tanker collides with car on Yamuna Expressway

During the collision, a car came between the tanker and the divider. All those who were travelling in the car are dead.
ANI, Mathura
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Seven persons including two women died after an oil tanker collided with the car they were travelling in, on Yamuna Expressway. (ANI)

Seven persons were killed after an oil tanker collided with a car near Naujheel police station on the Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday night, said an official.

Mathura senior superintendent of police Gaurav Grover said: "Seven persons including two women died after an oil tanker collided with the car they were travelling in on Yamuna Expressway."

"The oil tanker was headed towards Agra. As per preliminary investigations, the tanker collided with the divider. During the collision, a car came between the tanker and the divider. All those who were travelling in the car are dead. The kin of the deceased have been informed about the incident," Grover said.

"Bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem. Further probe is underway," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
