4 school students killed, 6 injured in Bihar as bus rams SUV
- Angry locals blocked the road, burnt the bus and chased away police team which allegedly reached the site of the accident late.
Four school students were killed, and six others were seriously injured when a bus rammed an SUV in which they were travelling on the Begusarai-Rosera state highway 55 on Tuesday night, police said. The victims were tenth standard students who had been appearing in the matriculation examination currently underway.
The SUV driver was critically injured in the collision.
The accident took place near Sagi More under Khodawandpur police station around 9.30pm. The deceased and injured belonged to Begusarai, the police said.
Eyewitnesses said there were around a dozen students in the SUV who were travelling from Rosera to Bithan block in Samastipur. As the SUV reached near Zero Mile (Sagi More), a bus coming from the opposite direction collided with it killing four students on the spot and injuring six others.
The injured have been admitted to the nearby Rosera sadar hospital while two of them referred to PMCH in critical condition. The families of the deceased have been informed about the incident, said Begusarai range deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Rajesh Kumar.
He said that all the deceased were residents of Ujan village under Bithan block.
The DIG also said that the driver and cleaner of the bus escaped from the spot.
Agitated over the incident, locals blocked the road and set the bus on fire. They shouted slogans against the administration and alleged that police reached the spot an hour after the incident. When local police arrived at the spot, a mob chased them away.
