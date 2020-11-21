e-paper
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi

HP Doshi, deputy superintendent of Surendranagar said the accident took place in Patdi area of the district, according to ANI.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 11:29 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
         

Seven people were killed in a collision between a truck and a car in Surendranagar district of Gujarat, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

More details are awaited.

