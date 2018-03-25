 7 Maoists involved in last week attack on CRPF in Sukma arrested: Police | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 25, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

7 Maoists involved in last week attack on CRPF in Sukma arrested: Police

On March 13, nine CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured after Maoists triggered a powerful landmine blast blowing up their MPV between Kistaram and Palodi paramilitary camps in Sukma

india Updated: Mar 25, 2018 17:58 IST
IANS
Security personnel inspect the site of an IED blast where nine CRPF personnel were killed after Maoists ambushed them in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.
Security personnel inspect the site of an IED blast where nine CRPF personnel were killed after Maoists ambushed them in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.(PTI File Photo)

Seven Maoists were arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday in connection with the blast targetting an anti-landmine vehicle of the CRPF earlier this month that left nine troopers dead, a senior police official said.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bastar, P Sundarraj, the insurgents were arrested in a sweep operation launched by the STF, CRPF and Cobra Battalion on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Komram Sade, Madkam Joga, Madkam Hindwa, Mandvi Sukka, Madkam Ganga, Vanjam Aayta and Vanjam Singha, all members of the ‘Jan Militia’ and residents of Kistram in Sukma, he said, adding that security personnel were convinced they were responsible for the March 13 blast in Pallodi area of Kistram.

Their interrogation is on, Sundarraj said.

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you