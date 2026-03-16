Chennai, The mortal remains of seven Tamil Nadu pilgrims who died in a road accident in Nepal will be brought to the national capital on March 17, Union Minister L Murugan informed on Monday. 7 TN pilgrims' bodies from Nepal will be brought to Delhi on Mar 17: Minister Murugan

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting said he contacted the Indian Embassy in Nepal following the bus accident in which seven pilgrims from Tamil Nadu lost their lives while several others were injured, and was told that the bodies would be brought to New Delhi tomorrow.

"Steps are currently being taken to transport the bodies of the accident victims to Delhi tomorrow, from where they will subsequently be sent to their respective hometowns," Murugan said in a post on 'X.'

"Further, I wish to inform that measures are also being taken through the Indian Embassy to provide all necessary assistance to those currently undergoing medical treatment in the hospital," he said.

A group of 25 people hailing from Pollachi and Devakottai in Tamil Nadu embarked on a spiritual pilgrimage to Nepal. While returning after offering prayers at the Manakamana Temple in Nepal, the bus carrying the pilgrims plunged into a valley on March 14, resulting in an accident, he said.

Seven people, including five women, lost their lives in this mishap. Several individuals who sustained injuries were currently undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Chitwan.

The union minister condoled the death of the pilgrims. He wished those undergoing treatment a speedy and complete recovery.

Meanwhile, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said he was deeply saddened to learn about the bus accident in Nepal.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured, he said, "My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident."

In a post on 'X', the Vice President said, "I have also asked the concerned authorities and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to extend all necessary assistance, including support for the injured and facilitation for bringing back the mortal remains of the deceased."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.