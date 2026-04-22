'70-80% of the politicians watch porn...': Pappu Yadav stirs another controversy after comments on women politicians

Bihar MP alias Pappu Yadav has repeatedly found himself at the centre of controversy over his public statements, which have often sparked nationwide outrage and, on several occasions, drawn legal trouble. Yadav has come under fire after receiving a notice from the Bihar State Women’s Commission over his remarks related to the Women’s Reservation Bill. (PTI)

This time, Yadav has come under fire after receiving a notice from the Bihar State Women’s Commission over his remarks related to the Women’s Reservation Bill. Defending the remarks, he stirred up another row by stating that 70 to 80 percent of politicians watch porn.

The controversial remark on women and his response to Women’s Commission notice Responding to the notice served to him by the Bihar State Women’s Commission over his controversial remarks about women – where he suggested that most women in India cannot enter politics without going to a “male leader's room”, Yadav once again managed to make his statementns controversial, saying that 70-80 percent politicians watch porn and should be checked.

"..I have said this on the Floor of the House too that 70-80% of the politicians watch porn. So, get everyone checked. If there is porn on my phone, check me too...Who are these people who have served me a notice? Who are they with? There are several photos with former ministers. People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones...," he said.

He reasoned his statements saying that it is the male politicians who do not let women enter into politics without exploiting them.

"I am fighting women's fight...They exploit women...There is sexual exploitation against 755 male politicians and there are chargesheets against 155...The whole of India is tainted. If I speak of male politicians, why are they (Women's Commission) troubled?...These politicians exploit women and then they speak of Women's Reservation Bill..."