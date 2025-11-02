70-year-old NRI man accused of sexually abusing minor girl in Navi Mumbai, her mother helped: Cops

NAVI MUMBAI: A 10-year-old girl was rescued from the flat of a 70-year-old London-based NRI in Taloja in Raigad district in Maharashtra who had allegedly been sexually abusing her for two years, with her mother facilitating it, officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai police said. An FIR has been registered on Thursday against the man and the mother under relevant sections of the BNS and Pocso Act and the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act. (File representative image) (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The accused, Farooq Allauddin Shaikh, a retired Non-Resident Indian settled in the UK, was arrested alongside the child’s mother, a domestic help from Kopargaon in Kharghar.

“Despite full knowledge that the victim was a minor, the accused exploited her over two years,” a senior AHTU officer said. “On October 27 and 28, he plied her with alcohol and assaulted her multiple times. The mother, fully aware, continued the arrangement for money,” he added.

Acting on intelligence received on October 30 that a Kopargaon woman was sending her 10-year-old daughter nightly to an elderly man in Taloja, the AHTU teams raided Shaikh’s residence. They found the traumatised girl with the accused. An FIR has been registered on Thursday against the man and the mother under relevant sections of the BNS and Pocso Act and the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act. Both accused were produced before a local court and remanded to police custody until November 4.