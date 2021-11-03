71 booked for ‘provocative’ social media posts over communal violence in Tripura

The Tripura Police have booked 71 people and filed five criminal cases over alleged provocative social media posts days after saying fake news related to communal violence in the state was being shared.

“Strict action shall be taken against those persons who are trying to create hatred in the society,” the police said in a tweet.

A mosque, houses and shops were vandalised at separate places in Tripura’s Panisagar on October 26. Police said they have arrested four persons in connection with the violence. “We cannot reveal their identity except saying that they were locals. The situation is normal in the area,” said a police officer on Wednesday.

Police have claimed no mosque was burnt and the pictures of burning mosques shared on social media were not from Tripura. They appealed to the people to avoid posting fake news.

The Tripura high court has taken suo motu cognisance of the violence and asked the state government to submit a report by November 10.